ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some sunshine today with highs in the mid to low 50′s as winds will shift from east to west at 5 - 15 MPH. Becoming cloudy tonight with lows in 30′s. 40 tomorrow with cloudy skies. Several inches of snow possible on Friday. We’re First Alerting you to that snow potential. It could have impacts to our region. Dry and 40′s for the weekend.

