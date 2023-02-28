Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - More tests are needed to determine how a woman died after her body was found Sunday near a golf course in Mt. Morris.

The Ogle County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 39-year-old Erin Groves.

Several emergency crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 to the 200 block of Sunset Lane on the Sunset Golf Course for a report of a vehicle found in a pond. No one was found inside the vehicle, although investigators later discovered Groves’ body near the scene.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected and toxicology tests are pending.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.