Woman found dead near golf course in Mt. Morris

Body identified(Staff)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - More tests are needed to determine how a woman died after her body was found Sunday near a golf course in Mt. Morris.

The Ogle County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 39-year-old Erin Groves.

Several emergency crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 to the 200 block of Sunset Lane on the Sunset Golf Course for a report of a vehicle found in a pond. No one was found inside the vehicle, although investigators later discovered Groves’ body near the scene.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected and toxicology tests are pending.

