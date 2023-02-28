Tracy Byrd to headline 2023 Boone County Fair

Byrd will play the Grandstand stage Saturday, Aug. 12.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fair Association announces Tuesday the headlining act for its 60th season!

Country music singer-songwriter Tracy Byrd and special guests, The Feudin’ Hillbillys, will open the Grandstand stage at 6:45pm. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Tracy Byrd charted more than thirty hit singles in his 30-year career featuring his two number-one hits ”Holdin’ Heaven” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.” Byrd also released ten studio albums and two greatest hits albums with four gold certifications and one double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Some of Byrd’s other hits include ‘Watermelon Crawl”, “The Keeper of the Stars”, “Big Love”, “Drinkin’ Bone” and “I’m from the Country.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4 on the fair’s website, www.boonecountyfair.com.

Tickets are $15 for bleacher seats, $25 for reserved grandstand or regular track seats and $30 for front track seats. No outside chairs will be allowed into the grandstand area.

All show tickets will be available in person from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, at the Main Gate ticket office, 8847 Rt. 76. in Belvidere.

