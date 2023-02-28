RSO accepting applications for Outstanding Music Educator Award

FILE: Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022.
FILE: Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022.(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Do you know a music teacher who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is accepting nominees for the Outstanding Music Educator Award.

Two winners will be announced at the RSO concert on April 29 as outstanding music educators. Eligible candidates must work in a public or private school located in Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson or Rock counties.

“Part of our mission at the RSO is to help promote music education programs,” said Margo Stedman, RSO’s education and community engagement director. “Teachers in area schools are a key component to strong programs which teach students the value of music in their lives.”

One elementary honoree and one secondary honoree will receive the following:

  • Tickets to the RSO’s April 29 Americana concert, and an invitation to a post-concert reception
  • A recognition plaque
  • $250 to spend on classroom supplies
  • $250 to use for personal professional development
  • Two subscriptions to the new RSO Music Director’s first concert season in 2023-24

The deadline to submit a nomination is March 10.

RSO invites community members to support these educators by attending the show. Tickets are available online at rockfordsymphony.com, by phone at 815-965-0049, or by visiting the RSO offices, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

