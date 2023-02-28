Report: Patrick Kane traded to New York Rangers

(WIFR) - According to ESPN’s Kristen Shilton, three-time Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Kane has been traded to the New York Rangers.

The 2022-23 season marked Kane’s 16th year with the Blackhawks after he was drafted first overall by the Hawks in 2007. This trade comes as the NHL’s trade deadline approaches Friday, March 3.

In return, Shilton reports that Chicago will receive a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. The second-round pick could become a 2024 or 2025 first-round pick if the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The former top pick was in the final year of an eight-year contract that included a no-movement clause, which allowed Kane to go to a preferred destination.

