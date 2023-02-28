Report: Patrick Kane traded to New York Rangers

Kane was selected first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against...
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. It was 400th goals from Patrick Kane.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - According to ESPN’s Kristen Shilton, three-time Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Kane has been traded to the New York Rangers.

The 2022-23 season marked Kane’s 16th year with the Blackhawks after he was drafted first overall by the Hawks in 2007. This trade comes as the NHL’s trade deadline approaches Friday, March 3.

In return, Shilton reports that Chicago will receive a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. The second-round pick could become a 2024 or 2025 first-round pick if the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The former top pick was in the final year of an eight-year contract that included a no-movement clause, which allowed Kane to go to a preferred destination.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the shooting suspect was removed from the bar after a fight broke out. He...
Machesney Park man arrested after Onyx Bar & Grill shooting
Aggravated DUI arrest
Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash
Winnebago County deputies say a dispute around 1 a.m. Sunday morning inside Onyx Bar & Grill...
Report: Four shot inside Machesney Park bar, one victim with life-threatening injuries
Two Belvidere natives join the brewing business
Belvidere couple plans to open downtown brewery
Belvidere Assembly Plant
UAW workers reach some negotiations with Stellantis

Latest News

Byron takes home Elgin 2A Super-Sectional Championship, advances to state
Byron takes home Elgin 2A Super-Sectional Championship, advances to state
Taylor competing at one of the 2022 boys' swimming sectionals.
East’s Camden Taylor ends illustrious high school career with record-breaking swim
Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch and Netavia Wickson of Boylan all...
Trio of NIC-10 girls wrestlers crowned individual state champions
Stateline Slam 2-17 Part One
Stateline Slam 2-24