Machesney Park man arrested after Onyx Bar & Grill shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park man is behind bars after a shooting broke out over the weekend at a local bar.

Jimmie Lee Rogers, 31, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Sandy Hollow Road and 20th Street in Rockford. He faces several felony charges including attempted murder after Winnebago County deputies say five people were shot early Sunday morning at Onyx Bar & Grill.

Just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 26, deputies dispatched to the bar at 1001 West Lane Road in Machesney Park for reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

Investigators say Rogers and another person were involved in the fight, and when security removed Rogers from the bar, he came back inside and started shooting.

Four of the victims, including one man with life-threatening injuries, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The fifth victim declined treatment.

As of Tuesday, three of the victims are listed in stable condition, and one was released from treatment.

Rogers is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting court.

