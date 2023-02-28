Local leaders express concern after Onyx Bar and Grill shooting

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A night meant for fun and drinks quickly turned violent at Onyx Bar and Grill in Machesney Park. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office, shots broke out early Sunday morning. A total of four people were shot and taken to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

“It’s a shame that it had to happen in this community and I pray for the victims and I hope everything gets better,” said Machesney Park resident Tanner Wilkinson.

Officials say the incident occurred after a dispute broke out. James Kidd, a representative of the area on the village board, says Machesney Park is typically a low-crime area, so when shootings happen, it leaves the community on edge.

“You can’t control what other people do, the only thing you can do is be honest, kind, and caring and you can be respectful and you can take responsibility for your actions and not the actions of others,” said Kidd.

This case is an open and active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call 815-282-2600.

