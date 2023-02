ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Partly sunny skies today with highs in the middle 40′s. Becoming cloudy tonight with rain potential between 11PM - 3AM. We could pick up a .10 of an inch. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 50′s which means March comes in like a lamb. A few inches of snow possible on Friday.

