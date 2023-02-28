Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely

Rockford's River District is known for its selection of local shops and restaurants.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The future of a downtown Rockford restaurant is unknown Tuesday after a sudden announcement to close indefinitely was shared on social media.

The Irish Rose Saloon shared the somber message just before 4 p.m. with Facebook followers and community members:

23 News will have the latest on this story as information is confirmed.

