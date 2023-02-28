Downtown Rockford restaurant to close indefinitely
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The future of a downtown Rockford restaurant is unknown Tuesday after a sudden announcement to close indefinitely was shared on social media.
The Irish Rose Saloon shared the somber message just before 4 p.m. with Facebook followers and community members:
