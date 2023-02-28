Byron takes home Elgin 2A Super-Sectional Championship, advances to state

This is the Tigers first trip to state since 2017
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELGIN, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron earned themselves a spot at this year’s IHSA 2A State Tournament after the Tigers knocked off DePaul Prep 52-45 in the Elgin Super-Sectional. B

yron will face Chicago Noble/Butler in the state semifinal matchup at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University.

