Upper Iowa University to celebrate 15 years in the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 15 years since first opening its doors in the Rockford area, Upper Iowa University - Rockford Center will host a ribbon-cutting celebration with the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at 1161 Tebala Blvd. in Rockford. Refreshments will be served during the event.

Since the Fall of 2007, the UIU-Rockford Center has helped hundreds of students across Northern Illinois obtain both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The Rockford center offers local advisors, self-paced and online courses, and a new, structured face-to-face connection alongside traditional online courses.

Session 4 starts March 13, and registration is still open. For more information call 815-332-1414.

