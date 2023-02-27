UAW workers reach some negotiations with Stellantis

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW 1268 shared the news Monday of some options reached for Belvidere Assembly Plant Employees.

The labor union shared the update on its social media page, saying “after extensive negotiations, the UAW and Stellantis have come to an agreement regarding options for Belvidere Assembly Plant Employees.”

The options are:

IPR. A retirement incentive of $50,000 for all employees who are retirement eligible. (Excluding Powerhouse Employees)

Grow In – Employees with less than two years until they are retirement eligible will be offered a grow-in.

Enhance VTEP – Enhance VTEP will be offered to all eligible employees.

No word yet on when the options will roll out or go into effect.

Stellantis announced in December 2022 that the Belvidere plant would idle as of Tuesday, Feb. 28. Exit meetings for the plant are scheduled for Wednesday, March 1.

