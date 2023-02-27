UAW workers reach some negotiations with Stellantis

Belvidere Assembly Plant
Belvidere Assembly Plant(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW 1268 shared the news Monday of some options reached for Belvidere Assembly Plant Employees.

The labor union shared the update on its social media page, saying “after extensive negotiations, the UAW and Stellantis have come to an agreement regarding options for Belvidere Assembly Plant Employees.”

The options are:

  • IPR. A retirement incentive of $50,000 for all employees who are retirement eligible. (Excluding Powerhouse Employees)
  • Grow In – Employees with less than two years until they are retirement eligible will be offered a grow-in.
  • Enhance VTEP – Enhance VTEP will be offered to all eligible employees.

No word yet on when the options will roll out or go into effect.

Stellantis announced in December 2022 that the Belvidere plant would idle as of Tuesday, Feb. 28. Exit meetings for the plant are scheduled for Wednesday, March 1.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say a dispute early Sunday morning inside Onyx Bar & Grill led to a shooting that...
Four shot inside Machesney Park bar, one victim with life threatening injuries
Quinonez (D) -- 11th Ward
Alderman Tuffy Quinonez hospitalized after suffering a stroke
Internet solicitation
Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges
Photo of power lines
City of Rockford announces one week collection for storm related limbs and branches
Photo of the burning home
One hospitalized for minor injuries after Rockford home catches fire

Latest News

Two Belvidere natives join the brewing business
Belvidere couple plans to open downtown brewery
Two Belvidere natives join the brewing business
Belvidere couple plans to open downtown brewery
Flood Watch
Flood watch underway in Freeport
Investigators say a dispute early Sunday morning inside Onyx Bar & Grill led to a shooting that...
Four shot inside Machesney Park bar, one victim with life threatening injuries