Tax time guide: Things to consider when filing a 2022 tax return

WASHINGTON, DC (WIFR) - The 2023 tax filing season is in full swing, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds taxpayers to visit IRS.gov for resources and tools to help with their 2022 tax return.

Things to consider before filing

Taxpayers should wait to file until they have all 2022 tax documents . Filing before risks a mistake that could cause delays in anticipated refunds.

Review documents carefully. Any missing or incorrect information should be addressed by the payer right away.

Organized tax records make tax prep easier—and more accurate. It could also help taxpayers find overlooked deductions or credits

Taxpayers with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number or ITIN may need to renew if it’s expired. An expiring or expired ITIN could delay processing or credits owed.

Creating an IRS Online Account can help taxpayers securely access information about their federal tax account, including payments and tax records.

Changes to credits and deductions for tax year 2022

Some tax credits return to 2019 levels―meaning taxpayers will likely receive a significantly smaller refund compared to the previous year.

Changes include amounts for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

For the EITC, eligible taxpayers with no children who received roughly $1,500 in 2021 will now get $500 for the 2022 tax year.

Those who got $3,600 per dependent in 2021 for the CTC will, if eligible, get $2,000 per dependent for the 2022 tax year.

The Child and Dependent Care Credit returns to a maximum of $2,100 in 2022 instead of $8,000 in 2021.

