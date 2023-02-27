Rockford residents can get rid of tree debris next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock River Disposal will soon pick up debris, tree limbs and other waste after last week’s storm.

The company will collect branches and limbs next week. Residents should yard waste in compostable paper bags or garbage bins marked clearly with an “X.”

Any larger branches need to be in bundles no bigger than four feet long and two feet in diameter.

Rock River Disposal says the bundles cannot be taped or wired together, they need to be tied with string or twine. Put the debris out the same day you put your garbage out.

For more information call 815-965-2489 or Rockford Public Works Department at 779-348-7260.

