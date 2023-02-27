Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal

FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 22, 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Feb. 27, 2023, bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.

The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced on the Russian government’s internet portal. The order recognizes people who Russia considers to have contributed to bettering international relations.

Seagal was a vocal supporter of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and last year visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka, where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other.

Seagal was named in 2018 as a Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the United States and Japan.

The U.S. remains focused on aiding Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, HOST TV, ROSSIYA 1, KREMLIN, NSA, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, RADIO FREE EUROPE, RADIO LIBERTY)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County deputies say a dispute around 1 a.m. Sunday morning inside Onyx Bar & Grill...
Four shot inside Machesney Park bar, one victim with life threatening injuries
Quinonez (D) -- 11th Ward
Alderperson Tuffy Quinonez dies following complications of a stroke
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Internet solicitation
Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges
Photo of power lines
City of Rockford announces one week collection for storm related limbs and branches

Latest News

Tax filing season underway
Tax time guide: Things to consider when filing a 2022 tax return
A St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday.
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say
Hurricane Irma had disconnected an electrical line that powered only the facility’s air...
Judge upholds acquittal in 9 hurricane nursing home deaths
The Rockford center opened its doors in fall 2007 to both graduate and undergrad students.
Upper Iowa University to celebrate 15 years in the Rockford area
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says