Flood watch underway in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport officials closely monitor rising river levels Monday in preparation for flood levels.

Heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to bring the Pecatonica River to 13 feet by early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews remind residents not to walk or drive through floodwaters which can be fast-moving with strong currents. Residents are also warned of entering flooded basements, where electrical panels become a fatal hazard.

Residents can follow the City of Freeport’s Facebook page, sign up for CodeRed notifications on the city’s website or subscribe to the city’s email notification service for emergency updates.

