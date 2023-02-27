February to conclude on unsurprisingly mild note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For warm weather enthusiasts, February has been a dream come true, and while nobody would argue that Monday was the most pleasant of days, mild temperatures have again been the theme.

For the second day in a row, and for a whopping fifth time this month, temperatures reached the 50° mark in Rockford. To put that tidbit in context, a normal February sees just two days of 50s, so it’s clear we’re in bonus territory.

Temperatures managed to reach the 50s over a good part of the area Monday, though colder air is rapidly settling in. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday was the fifth February day to produce high temperatures in the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain, which amounted to as much as an inch and a half earlier in the day, is now a thing of the past, and not a moment too soon. Drier times are ahead of us in February’s final day, though we’re to hold on to clouds for most, if not all of Tuesday morning.

Clouds will remain intact through the early portion of Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come midday, though, partial sunshine is expected to emerge, allowing us to warm into the middle to perhaps upper 40s.

Sunshine, at least in mixed form, is to make an appearance Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s appearance is to be a brief one, though, as clouds return by late Tuesday afternoon ahead of our next weather system.

Clouds return to the area late Tuesday ahead of our next weather system. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to thicken Tuesday night, and when the time comes to close the book on February and open the book on March, precipitation may very well return. We’ll need to closely monitor temperatures at this time, as the precipitation could come as rain or snow, or perhaps a mixture of the two. Thankfully, this will be a very quick shot of precipitation, so accumulations of any significance are not a concern.

Rain and snow showers enter the picture again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mixed precipitation will be out of the area by early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday looks to be rather cloudy, but mild. Temperatures are likely to surge into the 50s once again, despite the general lack of sunshine. A weak disturbance may bring some light rain showers within shouting distance of the Stateline, so we won’t rule a shower out entirely. The best chances, as things appear now, are to be north of the Wisconsin border.

Wednesday looks to be mainly dry, though we can't entirely rule out a chance for a quick sprinkle in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

