Belvidere couple plans to open downtown brewery

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere natives Cheryl and Ryan Morris never thought they would become owners of a brewery. However, after much traveling and research, the couple plans to open Full Circle Brewery in downtown Belvidere.

“It’s exciting thinking about what the finished product will be like and having a business we can have fun with,” said Cheryl Morris.

The Morrises spend their evenings reconstructing a storefront once home to a travel agency. While they work daily to bring the brewery to life, they’re also perfecting their recipes.

“We don’t want our menu to be stale, we want our menu to keep changing and bring people in to experience new beers. Get feedback from people and maybe brew some things that people haven’t seen locally,” said Morris.

The brewery will seat 70 to 80 people, offering bar snacks and a rotating menu. The owners hope to officially open to the public by the end of the summer.

