Arrest made in fatal Ogle County motorcycle crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Creston woman faces aggravated DUI charges in a June 2022 crash that killed a man from Addison, Ill.

Deputies dispatched just before 4 p.m. on June 19, 2022, to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rt. 64 and Mulford Road in Ogle County.

Authorities say Amy Anthenat, 47, was driving northbound on Mulford Road when her pick-up truck collided with a motorcycle driven by Richard Andrews, 61, of Addison.

Andrews was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive. Anthenat was not hurt in the crash.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Anthenat for aggravated driving with a drug, substance or compound in breath, blood or urine resulting in death.

She was taken into custody Monday, Feb. 27 and transported to the Ogle County jail, but was later released on a $5,000 bond. Anthenat is due in Ogle County court at 9 a.m. on March 24.

