A sunny Saturday with temperatures almost in the 40s, heavy rain activity ahead for the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday had a nice warm up with temperatures almost, but not quite, reaching the 40s. Skies cleared up allowing the sun to shine through and keep the night clear.

Today’s high was 39 degrees with breezy winds coming up from the south. Those southern winds are what is warming us up over the next week. The rest of tonight will remain clear and on the cooler side. If you plan to leave your home, make sure you grab that jacket.

The night will remain clear. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

You know what they say, enjoy the calm before the storm because we are tracking a fairly large possible storm at that. Sunday will bring very warm temperatures and lots of sunshine throughout the day but as we grow closer to the rain will fall upon us.

Sunday will be a clear and sunny day. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We can expect to see some slight showers overnight, and at three in the morning on Monday that’s when the rain will really come down.

Rain will begin to hit the stateline as we prepare for a large storm. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We are expecting heavy amounts of rain with strong winds, possibly gusts up to 30 mph. This heavy rain could also formulate a storm late Monday morning bringing a rumble or two with it. A flood advisory is on stand-by due to the possibility of rivers flooding.

Heavy rainfall in across Northern Illinois with a potential storm. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rainfall will begin to lessen and calm down. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We will see a brief break from the rain. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The stateline is under a hydrologic outlook at the moment and could switch to an advisory depending on how much rain we get. Rivers in the area are being watched for potential flooding and we will make sure to keep you up to date with that.

Monday’s wet weather should cease by the late afternoon and remain cloudy the rest of the night.

We might see a little more rain but not for a long time. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rain has passed and the night will remain cloudy. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

What the next five days will look like. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain on the warmer side because of the increased humidity in the air. However, Wednesday will also be a rainy day with some showers in the morning and falling apart by the afternoon.

Temperatures will have cooled down a lot. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

