Rockford gives couples the chance to plan their wedding, open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s outdoor city market doesn’t open back up until late May, but during the colder months there are still opportunities to enjoy market events.

On Saturday morning, the indoor city market on North Madison Street hosted its third annual wedding open house.

The event serves as an opportunity for couples to meet with vendors from across the stateline. These industry professionals will help them dress to the nines, pick out the prettiest decor and find the DJ with the best tunes. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the markets event venue which includes both a ceremony and reception space.

“We love this event because it helps both of us as a venue and vendors. So, vendors have the opportunity to connect with potential clients, to meet each other, to network,” said Amy Ekberg, who is the Rockford City Market event specialist, “And then we have the opportunity to show off our space and bring people into the building who maybe otherwise wouldn’t have known about us.”

