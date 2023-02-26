Rockford gives couples the chance to plan their wedding, open house

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s outdoor city market doesn’t open back up until late May, but during the colder months there are still opportunities to enjoy market events.

On Saturday morning, the indoor city market on North Madison Street hosted its third annual wedding open house.

The event serves as an opportunity for couples to meet with vendors from across the stateline. These industry professionals will help them dress to the nines, pick out the prettiest decor and find the DJ with the best tunes. Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the markets event venue which includes both a ceremony and reception space.

“We love this event because it helps both of us as a venue and vendors. So, vendors have the opportunity to connect with potential clients, to meet each other, to network,” said Amy Ekberg, who is the Rockford City Market event specialist, “And then we have the opportunity to show off our space and bring people into the building who maybe otherwise wouldn’t have known about us.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the tree on her vehicle
Rockford woman demands removal of neighbor’s tree after ice storm collapse
Internet solicitation
Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH
New Loves Park car wash giving free washes through Sunday

Latest News

Photo of the artwork
Freeport residents sipped and shopped at Arctic Ale and Art Walk event
Photo of the burning home
One hospitalized for minor injuries after Rockford home catches fire
Local health leaders need your input to identify areas of health improvement planning across...
Community input needed for health improvements in Winnebago, Boone County
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/24/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/24/2023