People turn to restaurants during two-day power outage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Prolonged power outages across the region force families to seek out restaurants for a hot meal as they experience limited options keeping their food at home cold.

“The first night was pretty bad,” said Rockford resident Carmon Aguilera who was without power for two days.

After a massive ice storm hit the greater Rockford region Wednesday, hundreds of residents are still without power, including Aguilera.

“So, they sleep on a fuzzy blanket, and we bought hand warmers and put them underneath that fuzzy blanket,” Aguilera said in regard to her four-year-old twins.

But Aguilera says of all the concerns the recent storm brings, food safety becomes a critical issue in her house forcing her family to dine out to protect themselves against food borne illnesses.

“You do spend money when you don’t have power because you have to feed everybody in the house, you can’t cook,” Aguilera said.

Without power, health experts say it’s important to take certain precautions, so food poisoning isn’t added to the list of problems.

“If you have a cooler and ice or cold packs from the freezer, you can basically take those out and fill a cooler and keep your food cold that way,” said Winnebago County Health Department’s public facilities supervisor Lisa Sprecher.

Bailee Paulson works at Sunrise Family Restaurant. She says several of her customers have the same idea as Aguilera, trying to cope without power.

“Yesterday morning was really busy. Afternoon, it was really busy. We had a lot of customers talk to us about how their power was out just kind of wanting to relax here as well, charge their phones, stuff like that. This morning, really busy,” Paulson said.

John Conforti owns Mr. C’s Family Restaurant. He says he’s willing to stay open longer for those who need a place to stay offering free coffee and water.

“I’ll be here for closing time and if people are here, I’m not kicking anybody out who has no place to go,” Conforti said.

Health experts say cold food is only good for four hours until harmful bacteria start to grow, you’ll want to avoid opening your fridge and freezer as much as possible to keep your food cold.

