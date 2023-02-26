Freeport residents sipped and shopped at Arctic Ale and Art Walk event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents of the Pretzel City were in for a treat on Saturday afternoon at the Arctic Ale and Art Walk.

Visitors could enjoy a variety of shopping and art viewing, as well as of course beer. Local stores were hosting a plethora of local artists and there was no shortage of drink options. Nicole Haas with the greater Freeport partnership says this is the citys cabin fever event.

More than 350 people stopped in downtown Freeport for the event.

“When we do the downtown tasting walks, the city of Freeport has instituted a festival district which allows for other businesses, other than just the restaurants, to participate in giving a small sample of, in this case, beer today, but wine at other events,” said Haas, “And people can continue to walk through downtown.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the tree on her vehicle
Rockford woman demands removal of neighbor’s tree after ice storm collapse
Internet solicitation
Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH
New Loves Park car wash giving free washes through Sunday

Latest News

Photo of the wedding photos display
Rockford gives couples the chance to plan their wedding, open house
Photo of the burning home
One hospitalized for minor injuries after Rockford home catches fire
Local health leaders need your input to identify areas of health improvement planning across...
Community input needed for health improvements in Winnebago, Boone County
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/24/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/24/2023