Freeport residents sipped and shopped at Arctic Ale and Art Walk event

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents of the Pretzel City were in for a treat on Saturday afternoon at the Arctic Ale and Art Walk.

Visitors could enjoy a variety of shopping and art viewing, as well as of course beer. Local stores were hosting a plethora of local artists and there was no shortage of drink options. Nicole Haas with the greater Freeport partnership says this is the citys cabin fever event.

More than 350 people stopped in downtown Freeport for the event.

“When we do the downtown tasting walks, the city of Freeport has instituted a festival district which allows for other businesses, other than just the restaurants, to participate in giving a small sample of, in this case, beer today, but wine at other events,” said Haas, “And people can continue to walk through downtown.”

