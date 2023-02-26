Four shot inside Machesney Park bar, one victim with life threatening injuries

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting inside a Stateline bar sends four to the hospital, one with what’s being described as life-threatening injuries.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to Onyx Bar & Grill in the 1000 block of West Lane Road in Machesney Park. When they got there, they found several shooting victims inside the bar.

Investigators say four people were shot and taken to local hospitals. One of the shooting victims has injuries that are considered life-threatening. Nothing has been released concerning victim identification or suspect description. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information on the crime contact the the department directly at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Onyx posted on it’s Facebook page Sunday around 11 a.m. that the bar will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.