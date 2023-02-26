Four shot inside Machesney Park bar, one victim with life threatening injuries

Investigators say a dispute early Sunday morning inside Onyx Bar & Grill led to a shooting that...
Investigators say a dispute early Sunday morning inside Onyx Bar & Grill led to a shooting that sends four to the hospital. One of those victims has what's considered to be life-threatening injuries.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - An overnight shooting inside a Stateline bar sends four to the hospital, one with what’s being described as life-threatening injuries.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to Onyx Bar & Grill in the 1000 block of West Lane Road in Machesney Park. When they got there, they found several shooting victims inside the bar.

Investigators say four people were shot and taken to local hospitals. One of the shooting victims has injuries that are considered life-threatening. Nothing has been released concerning victim identification or suspect description. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information on the crime contact the the department directly at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Onyx posted on it’s Facebook page Sunday around 11 a.m. that the bar will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet solicitation
Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges
Rockford will use a $375K grant to study how to bring passenger rail back to the city.
Rockford scores $375K grant to study return of passenger rail
Police lights
Man dead after DeKalb shooting; one charged
Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
Quinonez (D) -- 11th Ward
Alderman Tuffy Quinonez hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Latest News

A couple of weeks ago Taylor broke the last two individual records at the NIC-10 conference...
East’s Camden Taylor ends illustrious high school career with record-breaking swim
Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch and Netavia Wickson of Boylan all...
Trio of NIC-10 girls wrestlers crowned individual state champions
Photo of power lines
Collecting storm remains
Families explored the STEM industry on Saturday during the Discover Engineering event at the...
Children get hands-on engineering experience at Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum