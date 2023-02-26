East’s Camden Taylor ends illustrious high school career with record-breaking swim

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMONT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford East senior swimmer Camden Taylor left his mark at this season’s IHSA State Finals.

He swam in the 100-yard freestyle and his time of 43.72 not only makes him the state champion in the event, but it also breaks the record by .01 seconds, held by Sacred Heart Griffins’ Ryan Held in 2014.

The senior also placed second in state in the 200 free Saturday.

A couple of weeks ago Taylor broke the last two individual records at the NIC-10 conference meet to hold every individual one.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the tree on her vehicle
Rockford woman demands removal of neighbor’s tree after ice storm collapse
Internet solicitation
Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH
New Loves Park car wash giving free washes through Sunday

Latest News

Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch and Netavia Wickson of Boylan all...
Trio of NIC-10 girls wrestlers crowned individual state champions
Stateline Slam 2-17 Part One
Stateline Slam 2-24
Jefferson hires new football coach
Five Harlem football players sign NLI’s
Five Harlem football players sign NLI’s