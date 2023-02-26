East’s Camden Taylor ends illustrious high school career with record-breaking swim

WESTMONT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford East senior swimmer Camden Taylor left his mark at this season’s IHSA State Finals.

He swam in the 100-yard freestyle and his time of 43.72 not only makes him the state champion in the event, but it also breaks the record by .01 seconds, held by Sacred Heart Griffins’ Ryan Held in 2014.

The senior also placed second in state in the 200 free Saturday.

A couple of weeks ago Taylor broke the last two individual records at the NIC-10 conference meet to hold every individual one.

