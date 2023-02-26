City of Rockford announces one week collection for storm related limbs and branches

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday, City representatives announced that Rock Rive Disposal will be performing a special one-week collection for storm-related limbs and branches the week of March 6, 2023.

They ask that limbs and branches of fallen trees be placed in 2-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage cans clearly marked with a large “X” that is visible from the street. You can also place smaller twigs and branches in bundles tied with string or twine. Branches and limbs that exceed 4 inches in diameter will not be accepted, nor will any bag weighing more than 50 pounds.

The start of normal yard waste collection begins the week of March 20, 2023.

