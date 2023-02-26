City of Rockford announces one week collection for storm related limbs and branches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday, City representatives announced that Rock Rive Disposal will be performing a special one-week collection for storm-related limbs and branches the week of March 6, 2023.

They ask that limbs and branches of fallen trees be placed in 2-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage cans clearly marked with a large “X” that is visible from the street. You can also place smaller twigs and branches in bundles tied with string or twine. Branches and limbs that exceed 4 inches in diameter will not be accepted, nor will any bag weighing more than 50 pounds.

The start of normal yard waste collection begins the week of March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.