Children get hands-on engineering experience at Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families spend Saturday conducting science experiments, flying parachutes and learning how electricity works at an annual Discovery Science Center Museum event, Discovery Engineering.

Children with big career goals engage in challenging, but fun science, technology, engineering and math related activities at Saturday’s festivities.

The Discover Engineering event took kids by storm Saturday. The museum was filled with hands-on interactive displays allowing kids to explore the STEM industry and what their future careers may look like.

“She wants to go into NASA and space engineering, and we home school, so it’s a great learning experience for her also,” said a mom who brought her daughter to the event Amanda Ortegon.

Ortegon says the best part about the event is all of the interactive activities since it allows her daughter to get creative. Leif Theden who has a six-year-old and a eight-year-old says this is an opportunity to learn about possible future careers.

“It’s important that our boys have an idea of what’s available to them in the Rockford area and in the future and hopefully get that spark, so they’re interested in science and engineering,” Theden said.

Danielle Misiaszek is another parent with a scientific child. She says he was able to learn more about what that entails from professionals.

“For him to check it out firsthand and like from people who know how it works and to explain it and just kind of get an idea of all the opportunities out there,” Misiaszek said.

Vendors say their main goal is to keep inspiring today’s youth to dream big and help them find something they’re passionate in by encouraging them to ask questions.

“I would just encourage families to learn more about what’s possible in the manufacturing community and ask questions and find out what’s going on in the different companies in Rockford,” said TAC Rockford president Kevin Holdmann.

“Just to inspire kids as much as we can. If that gets them excited in aerospace, awesome. If it gets them excited in another science field, that’s great too,” said Collins Aerospace chemist Tim Gimbert.

Theden says hands-on activities is crucial for kids because they’re so used to everything being virtual through iPads and phones, so physical experiences vreates excitement.

The Discovery Center’s next event is March 11 where kids can learn about the agriculture industry meeting farmers and playing with barnyard animals.

