Snow returns as we gear up for a big storm Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are forty eight hours out from the ice storm that crystalized the stateline on Wednesday, but mother nature is not ready to give up winter yet it seems. Another round of snow falls across the stateline Friday night covering the ground with a cold, white layer.

Even though the day gave us some sun with a light coverage of clouds we were still on the colder side with temperatures. We reached a high of 30 degrees in Rockford as winds stayed on the calmer side coming from the east.

Friday nights snowfall will fall apart around two in the morning. This will leave a layer on the ground and could make roads slippery to drive on because of the freezing temperatures along with the snow. Slick roads can cause major accidents or cause you to spin out off the road. Taking your time and driving cautiously will keep you safe on the roads.

A brief snowfall is expected across the stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

All day Saturday and during the day Sunday will remain clear and sunny. Sunday we will even see temperatures get up into the 50s, but as we get into overnight. We will experience some rainfall that will turn into heavier rain on Monday morning.

A clear and sunny start to the weekend. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clear skies overnight. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clear and sunny skies for the end to our weekend. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Monday is expected to bring lots of heavy rainfall all throughout the day, and also a thunderstorm is possible to come from this large cell. We are expecting gusty winds and some potential thunder. Temperatures will be significantly warmer in the 50s but no sun to bask in.

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit the Stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy rainfall is expected. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Five day rainfall forecast. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Due to the heavy amounts of rain we are under a hydrologic outlook which means because of the heavy rain, water levels in the rivers could rise causing a flood advisory for the area. We will keep an eye on that to keep you up to date with what is happening in the area.

