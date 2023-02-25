One hospitalized for minor injuries after Rockford home catches fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 5:30 Saturday morning, members of the Rockford Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Preston Street for a residential structure fire.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, but one occupant was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. The American Red Cross is helping those displaced during the blaze.

There is no information as to the route of the cause at this time, but there were no working smoke detectors inside the home when the fire started.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.