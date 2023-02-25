New Guysie Jenkins Community Resource Center uplifts Rockford’s Fifth Ward

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There was plenty to be happy about in Rockford’s Fifth Ward Friday, as civic and faith leaders marked the opening of the Guysie Jenkins Community Resource Center at 911 Michigan Ave.

The building, owned by Providence Baptist Church, will be used for community meetings, an after-school program and the ward office of Ald. Gabrielle Torina.

Providence Baptist Pastor William Martin says the center is needed as there are few places west of the Rock River for neighbors to connect with each other and city leaders.

“If you look at the disparities on the west side versus the east side of that river, this is a place now where people can come to get resources and help in this city,” Martin said. “With the alderperson being here—one, it’s a central location for all of the constituents of the Fifth Ward to be able to have a place to actually see their alderman, to meet their alderman. And it allows us to see what the ward needs and what we can do to kind of help the alderman and the city.”

Torina says she is grateful the church is willing to take on civic issues to help her better serve the people of her ward. By having a public office, her constituents will have a place to discuss concerns in person.

But, Torina says the space will be more than that.

“I also want people to come in and talk about solutions and talk about ideas,” she said. “So, to me, I am looking at this as an idea-sharing space.”

Torina plans to work from the facility one a day a week for now and meet constituents by appointment.

Guysie Jenkins was a Rockford teacher and longtime member of Providence Baptist Church. She died in 2020 at age 101.

