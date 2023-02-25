Community input needed for health improvements in Winnebago, Boone County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local health leaders need your input to identify areas of health improvement planning across the region by offering a survey for Winnebago and Boone County residents to complete.

The survey is conducted every three years and this year’s one will focus on how the community utilizes health care and the potential barriers to accessing it. This year’s survey will build on what they learned in 2020, which was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That 2020 study was really important for this community, even before everyone on a more national level was talking about those social determinants of health. It really highlighted the importance of neighborhoods and where people live within our community and how that relates to their ability to access health care,” says R1 Director of Community Impact Jason Holcomb.

It can be accessed by scanning a QR code on R1 flyers posted throughout the city. Those interested have until March 31 to complete the survey.

