Community input needed for health improvements in Winnebago, Boone County

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local health leaders need your input to identify areas of health improvement planning across the region by offering a survey for Winnebago and Boone County residents to complete.

The survey is conducted every three years and this year’s one will focus on how the community utilizes health care and the potential barriers to accessing it. This year’s survey will build on what they learned in 2020, which was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That 2020 study was really important for this community, even before everyone on a more national level was talking about those social determinants of health. It really highlighted the importance of neighborhoods and where people live within our community and how that relates to their ability to access health care,” says R1 Director of Community Impact Jason Holcomb.

It can be accessed by scanning a QR code on R1 flyers posted throughout the city. Those interested have until March 31 to complete the survey.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
The WTVO building was evacuated Feb. 23, 2023, after ice built up on a tower guy wire - making...
Rockford homeowners, television station evacuates due to broadcasting tower stability
Shot of power line enduring the icy weather
Crews work to get power back after outages span Illinois
Photo of the tree on her vehicle
Rockford woman demands removal of neighbor’s tree after ice storm collapse
Alex Murdaugh testifies under cross-examination in day 24 of his double murder trial.
Murdaugh murder trial to resume Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Latest News

Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/24/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 02/24/2023
Guysie Jenkins Center opens in Rockford
New Guysie Jenkins Community Resource Center uplifts Rockford’s Fifth Ward
11 Winnebago Co. high school students awarded $500 scholarships
11 Winnebago Co. high school students win $500 scholarships
Reminding people to vote in April election
Reminding people to vote in April election