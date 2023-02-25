Alderperson Tuffy Quinonez dies following complications of a stroke

Quinonez (D) -- 11th Ward
Quinonez (D) -- 11th Ward
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Alderperson Tuffy Quinonez (D) of the city’s 11th ward died Monday after suffering complications of a stroke.

Quinonez was hospitalized on February 21. Rockford city officials shared the news on Monday.

“Tuffy was a proud veteran, successful businessman and dedicated community servant. He was also a strong advocate for small businesses and the revitalization of the Broadway business district,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “I’m saddened by his passing.”

Once a barbershop owner, Quinonez won his seat as Alderman in 2017. He served on the Code and Regulation Committee, as well as the Liquor Commission.

Monday night’s City Council meeting is canceled following the news.

