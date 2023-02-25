Alderman Tuffy Quinonez hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Quinonez (D) -- 11th Ward(City of Rockford)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alderman Tuffy Quinonez (D) of Rockford’s 11th ward was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on February 21st.

Once a barbershop owner, Quinonez won his seat as Alderman in 2017. He currently serves on the Code and Regulation Committee, as well as the Liquor Commission. His family asks for privacy at this time.

