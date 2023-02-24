Storm debris pick-up scheduled for Monday in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit public works crews will pick up debris from the recent storm on Monday, Feb. 27.

Crews anticipate a high volume of debris after Wednesday’s freezing rain and low temperatures brought down portions of trees across the stateline. Beloit residents are encouraged to pile tree debris near the curb for removal.

City workers say tree debris does not have to be bundled or tagged to be picked up, but ask that residents keep sidewalks clear.

Anyone with questions can call the Beloit department of public works at 608-364-2929.

