Rockford scores $375K grant to study return of passenger rail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford has been awarded a grant that will allow them to better plan how to bring passenger rail back to the Forest City.

The feasibility study will help planners determine what train service between Rockford and Chicago will look like using tracks owned by Canadian National Railway. Leaders say they welcome the study and the train. But there are questions some say still need answers.

“This has been talked about for decades, so we’ll have to see if it happens,” said Third Ward Ald. Chad Tuneberg.

Tuneberg is among those who worry about the cost of bringing a train back to Rockford. He says even though back in 2019 state leaders set aside $275 million for the project, he’s not been shown what the it will actually cost.

“I’d like to see train service here, but it’s a big dollar amount to make it happen,” the Republican said. “And that just has to be weighed into the equation.”

If the plan materializes, Tuneberg said leaders will have to decide where to build the train station. He said because of Rockford’s growing airport, growing downtown, and a new casino in the works, the city has options.

“It would be nice to see train service going to the airport,” Tuneberg said. “But, at the same time, our downtown is expanding in activities.”

Rockford was close to brining rail back in 2014 when then-Gov. Pat Quinn earmarked $223 million for service to Chicago along and a train station near the downtown Embassy Suites. That plan was later scrapped when Bruce Rauner defeated Quinn and killed the project.

Embassy Suites Sales Director Kelly Plath says while a downtown station would be a boon for the hotel, it’s not the only place it could be built. Like Tuneberg, she feels it should go where it makes the most sense.

“Getting a train station in the city is something we’ve all wanted for a very long time,” Plath said. “So getting it anywhere would be great.”

From 1974 to 1981, Amtrak’s Black Hawk line operated between Dubuque, Chicago and Rockford’s train station on South Main Street just south of Embassy Suites.

