Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges

Internet solicitation
Internet solicitation(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old man turned himself in to Rockford police on Tuesday for child solicitation charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Michael McLaren, of Rockford, after a Nov. 2022 report to police about a man having inappropriate contact over the internet with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old.

McLaren is being held in the Winnebago County jail on a $10,000 bond.

He’s due in Winnebago County court on April 6.

