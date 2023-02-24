Rockford man turns himself in on child solicitation charges
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 61-year-old man turned himself in to Rockford police on Tuesday for child solicitation charges.
An arrest warrant was issued for Michael McLaren, of Rockford, after a Nov. 2022 report to police about a man having inappropriate contact over the internet with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old.
McLaren is being held in the Winnebago County jail on a $10,000 bond.
He’s due in Winnebago County court on April 6.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.