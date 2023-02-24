Rockford Aera Economic Development Council strives to keep businesses in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Development leaders create a plan encouraging business leader to choose Rockford as their new home.

“To me economic development is the greatest way to create opportunity for anyone,” said Next Move Group’s president Chuck Sexton.

RAEDC discusses their new three-year strategic plan at its annual meeting Thursday. Its number one goal is to increase the economy in the Rockford area by retaining businesses and attracting new ones. To make the plan successful, leaders partner with economic development consulting firm Next Move Group.

“To help shore up RAEDC”s foundation as an organization so they can grow. Not just them but so they can help the region, the area grows as well because you have to have a solid foundation to work from to create success and results.”

Jimmy Rozinsky of the RAEDC board says his number one goal for 2023 is to keep businesses in Rockford by providing them with all essential support.

“We want people to not move their companies away from here over the stateline into another town like Beloit,” said RAEDEC’s board president Jimmy Rozinsky. “We need to keep those companies here and provided them with resources financially and from a development standpoint.”

RAEDC’s president Therese Thill says an important aspect of RAEDC is making sure the area is appealing to businesses from out of state.

“The attributes that we currently have in the Rockford area and pulling those together and then marketing those to companies who might have an interest in working here in the midwest,” Thill said.

Rozinsky says they’re strategizing because the pandemic changed what economic development looks like; in turn, changing their fundamental goals.

