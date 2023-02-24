New Loves Park car wash giving free washes through Sunday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - If your car is in need of de-icing this week, a new Loves Park car wash can help.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened Thursday at 6803 Forest Hills Rd. in Loves Park.

The business is giving away free car washes to customers until 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 as a sample of just how luxurious a freshly cleaned car can feel.

Tommy’s Express is a national carwash chain with locations all over Illinois. The Loves Park location is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

