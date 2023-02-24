Man dead after DeKalb shooting; one charged

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from DeKalb, Ill. is dead after police say he was shot in the abdomen.

Deaundre Brooks, 34, was dropped off just after 8:30 Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine - Kishwaukee Hospital. Brooks was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was later airlifted to a Rockford hospital for a higher level of care.

Unfortunately, he did not survive.

DeKalb police say Calvin Hamilton, 40, also of DeKalb, was developed as a suspect in Brooks’ shooting. Police found Hamilton driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee late Thursday night in the 800 block of Ridge Drive. After Hamilton led police on a high-speed chase on I-88, he was arrested near Midwest Road.

During interviews with additional witnesses, police determined that Brooks was shot by Hamilton during an argument while the two men were driving back to DeKalb on I-88.

Police say the investigation is still active, and additional charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.