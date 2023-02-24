Jefferson hires new football coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jefferson has announced they have hired Cody Casazza as the school’s next head football coach. Casazza is a 2011 Jefferson graduate and most recently coached at Rockford University.

According to a release, Casazza is now the third Jefferson alum to be a head coach of a varsity team at the school. Casazza joins LC Robinson (boys basketball) and Tiffany Kent (girls basketball) in that group.

