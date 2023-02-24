Jefferson hires new football coach

The J-Hawks welcome in a new head coach following four years with Jake Arnold
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jefferson has announced they have hired Cody Casazza as the school’s next head football coach. Casazza is a 2011 Jefferson graduate and most recently coached at Rockford University.

According to a release, Casazza is now the third Jefferson alum to be a head coach of a varsity team at the school. Casazza joins LC Robinson (boys basketball) and Tiffany Kent (girls basketball) in that group.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
The WTVO building was evacuated Feb. 23, 2023, after ice built up on a tower guy wire - making...
Rockford homeowners, television station evacuates due to broadcasting tower stability
Shot of power line enduring the icy weather
Crews work to get power back after outages span Illinois
Photo of the tree on her vehicle
Rockford woman demands removal of neighbor’s tree after ice storm collapse
Alex Murdaugh testifies under cross-examination in day 24 of his double murder trial.
WATCH LIVE: Cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh continues

Latest News

Five Harlem football players sign NLI’s
Five Harlem football players sign NLI’s
Byron, Stillman Valley and Guilford girls basketball search for sectional titles
Byron, Stillman Valley and Guilford girls basketball search for sectional titles
Byron, Stillman Valley girls basketball roll into sectional championship round
Byron, Stillman Valley girls basketball roll into sectional championship round
The Indians had five wrestlers compete at the individual wrestling state finals and three of...
Community welcomes Dakota High School wrestlers back from state