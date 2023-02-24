Five Harlem football players sign NLI’s

Four more players also plan to sign at a later date
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Last fall, Harlem football made their deepest playoff run in school history as they reached the quarterfinal round of the postseason. That effort was recognized Thursday as five Husky seniors, with four more coming down the line, signed their letters of intent to play at the college level.

The five seniors will go across multiple levels of college football next year, starting things off Kelton Busekros will take his talents downstate to Quincy University. Next up Austin Murath heads to the Quad Cities to play at Saint Ambrose University. After that Logan Lawson will head to the home of the reigning NCAA D3 national champions at North Central. Following that, Keshawn Harrington McKinney will become a Leatherneck at Western Illinois University. Finally, Connor Willard will head to Elmhurst. And while the players’ destinations range from NAIA to NCAA, Harlem head coach Robert Moynihan was proud to hear two things brought up in each athlete’s speech.

“It’s something we’ve preached a long time, our GPA has gone very high in the past four years so we’re going to continue with that, and we also talk about the weight room because that’s where we want to be is in the weight room and in the classroom and doing the things we’re supposed to do and it was kind of a proud moment when all the guys brought that up,” Moynihan said.

