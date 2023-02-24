Family starts GoFundMe after loved one killed in shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The family of a woman shot and killed in Beloit Monday has started a GoFundMe to support the five kids she leaves behind.

Loved ones of Siphannya “Bee” Bousar say she was a dedicated mom to her kids, all younger than 11 years old.

The Go-Fund-Me page reads her death was a result of domestic violence. Bousar had filed a restraining order against the murder suspect, but it had been dismissed.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

