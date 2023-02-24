Byron, Stillman Valley and Guilford girls basketball search for sectional titles
All three were looking to advance to Monday’s super-sectionals
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Only a handful of teams remained from the stateline remained in the IHSA Girls Basketball Playoffs as Stillman Valley and Byron faced off in the Winnebago Sectional. Plus, Guilford looked for their first girls basketball sectional title in school history as they went up against Barrington.
