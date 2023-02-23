Turning Colder Tonight/Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy today with highs in the middle 30′s as winds pick up out of the southwest switching to the northwest 15 - 25 gusting to 35 MPH. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20′s by 5PM. Down to the low 10′s tonight with chills close to 0 tomorrow morning. Highs in the middle 20′s tomorrow then back down to the 10′s Friday night with a slight chance for snow. Middle 30′s on Saturday and middle 40′s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.