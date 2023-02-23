Rockford television station evacuates after broadcasting tower loses stability

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees with WTVO 17 - WQRF 39 in Rockford evacuate Thursday after its station tower became unstable following an ice storm.

Winnebago County deputies say engineers are on their way to the 2100 block of N. Meridian Road in Rockford to address the issue.

Neighbors in the area have been notified of the conditions.

Both the north- and southbound lanes of Meridian Road are shut down between Auburn and West State streets.

