Rockford television station evacuates after broadcasting tower loses stability

The WTVO building was evacuated Feb. 23, 2023, after ice built up on a tower guy wire - making...
The WTVO building was evacuated Feb. 23, 2023, after ice built up on a tower guy wire - making the structure unstable.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees with WTVO 17 - WQRF 39 in Rockford evacuate Thursday after its station tower became unstable following an ice storm.

Winnebago County deputies say engineers are on their way to the 2100 block of N. Meridian Road in Rockford to address the issue.

Neighbors in the area have been notified of the conditions.

Both the north- and southbound lanes of Meridian Road are shut down between Auburn and West State streets.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice cream treat
Longtime ice cream shop up for sale in Rockford
The Stellantis run plant surpasses the 30 day mark in its latest employee lay-off.
Belvidere could face common challenges if Stellantis plant closes for good
The worst expected travel is to come over extreme northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin from...
FIRST ALERT: Powerful winter storm to bring widespread freezing rain Wednesday
Shot of power line enduring the icy weather
Crews work to get power back after outages reported throughout the region
Bousa die of gunshot wounds Monday, Feb. 20 in Beloit, Wis.
Beloit shooting victim leaves behind 5 children; family creates GoFundMe

Latest News

STORM AFTERMATH: Rockford property devastated by downed tree
STORM AFTERMATH: Rockford property devastated by downed tree
power lines down
power lines down
Freezing rain has been falling over the majority of the Stateline for an extended period of...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/22/2023
Masked churchgoers listen to a sermon in Rockford, Illinois.
Churches offer hybrid worship model in post-COVID world