Garbage pick-up delayed in Freeport

Garbage pick up delayed
Garbage pick up delayed(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City workers in Freeport announce garbage pick-up delays due to downed power lines and tree limbs.

The following areas will have delayed garbage pick-up:

  • Chicago Avenue between Galena and Empire
  • High Street between Galena and Empire
  • Float Avenue between Galena and Empire
  • Pershing Street between Float Avenue and Carroll Street and Carroll to Chicago Avenue
  • Bidwell Avenue between Galena and South Street

Representatives from Gills Disposal say service will resume Friday is conditions allow. More information can be found at https://www.gillsfreeportdisposal.com/ or those with questions can call 815-233-5644.

