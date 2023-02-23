Garbage pick-up delayed in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City workers in Freeport announce garbage pick-up delays due to downed power lines and tree limbs.

The following areas will have delayed garbage pick-up:

Chicago Avenue between Galena and Empire

High Street between Galena and Empire

Float Avenue between Galena and Empire

Pershing Street between Float Avenue and Carroll Street and Carroll to Chicago Avenue

Bidwell Avenue between Galena and South Street

Representatives from Gills Disposal say service will resume Friday is conditions allow. More information can be found at https://www.gillsfreeportdisposal.com/ or those with questions can call 815-233-5644.

