Garbage pick-up delayed in Freeport
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - City workers in Freeport announce garbage pick-up delays due to downed power lines and tree limbs.
The following areas will have delayed garbage pick-up:
- Chicago Avenue between Galena and Empire
- High Street between Galena and Empire
- Float Avenue between Galena and Empire
- Pershing Street between Float Avenue and Carroll Street and Carroll to Chicago Avenue
- Bidwell Avenue between Galena and South Street
Representatives from Gills Disposal say service will resume Friday is conditions allow. More information can be found at https://www.gillsfreeportdisposal.com/ or those with questions can call 815-233-5644.
