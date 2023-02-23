Friends of the Coronado give tours of its historic theatre

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford opens its doors to the public Monday offering a free tour of the theater and a presentation of its history.

The tours are hosted by Friends of the Coronado, a non-profit organization that works to preserve the theater. A program was started in the fall to offer once-a-month tours to the public. Monday’s tour drew in almost 60 people.

“It’s the rush to get to your seat, and it’s the crowds, you really miss so much of the architectural detail. That’s what makes the tour special. The design of these theaters back in the 20′s and 30′s was to start your entertainment before you saw the stage,” says Friends of the Coronado Executive Director Beth Howard.

Future tour dates can be found on the friends of the Coronado’s social media page.

