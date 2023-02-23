FIRST ALERT: Ice Storm Warnings to continue through early Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say Wednesday’s been a messy day would be a tremendous understatement, as the Stateline has been dealt a wallop from Mother Nature in the form of a significant ice storm.

While road conditions have been, for the most part, passable, due in large part to the recent warmth keeping surfaces temperatures warm enough to foster melting, there was no shortage of major impacts, ranging from widespread power outages to hundreds of reports of tree damage, thanks to gusty winds taking a toll on both power lines and branches weighed down significantly by ice.

Though the most significant precipitation is now behind us, the storm’s impacts aren’t entirely finished. With winds expected to remain on the gusty side through most of the remainder of the night, additional power outages and tree damage will remain posted. That’s why the National Weather Service has elected to maintain the Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through 6:00am Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings will continue through 6:00am Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In addition to the threat for power outages and tree damage, temperatures are likely to fall a few more degrees, which could cause untreated roadways to become slick. Additionally, a few more pockets of light freezing drizzle are also possible for the next few hours, which could also create some issues on the roadways.

Spotty freezing drizzle is to remain possible around midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty easterly breezes will continue to blow for several hours to come. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, the travel impacts are to be lower than earlier on, with NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center upgrading the far northern portions of Illinois and far southern portions of Wisconsin from moderate impact to minor impact on its Winter Storm Severity Index.

While earlier much of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin were seeing moderate impacts from the ice storm, we're now likely to see considerably lower impacts moving forward. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though roadways are generally in decent shape or better, surfaces like driveways and sidewalks are likely to remain slick. Should you need to walk on these surfaces, extreme caution is still urged. Following the simple tips below are your best bet to remain safe.

While roads are generally more wet than anything, sidewalks and driveways are icy, and precautions should be taken when walking on such surfaces. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The National Weather Service elected to use 6:00am as the expiration time for our alerts, and for good reason, considering precipitation will have ceased by then, and winds will have relaxed considerably.

We'll see a flurry or light snow shower, perhaps some sleet either here or nearby Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A welcome lull in the winds will occur early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those winds will ramp up again considerably by late morning or midday, which may renew some concern for additional tree damage and power outages. The thought, though, is that temperatures will have been considerably above freezing, allowing for some melting of the ice to take place, thus reducing the strain on the branches and power lines, resulting in a lower chance for them to be damaged.

Cloudy, but dry conditions are likely around noon Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to pick up again around midday Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Expect the afternoon to be windy, but dry. The bigger story, though, will be the crashing temperatures as the winds lock in out of the northwest, sending a shot of arctic air our way. While temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to near 40° around midday, come dinnertime, temperatures will have fallen into the upper 20s, and wind chills will drop into the teens.

A few breaks for sun are possible late in the afternoon, though clouds are to win out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty northwesterly winds will send temperatures plunging in the afternoon and evening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Blustery breezes are to remain intact Thursday night, which will result in lows falling into the lower to middle teens, and wind chills may come perilously close to 0°.

Quieter, albeit colder conditions are on tap Friday during the day, while another shot for light snow may come overnight.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.