Crews work to get power back after outages reported throughout the region

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Power outages are crippling the stateline Wednesday. As of around 6.p.m, ComED has reported 806 active outages throughout Illinois.

Rebecca Dempsey is the Senior Communications Specialist with the energy company. She says workers are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

“ComED does have crews ready to respond to outages in Northern Illinois. We have upped some of our on-call staff members to ensure that we are meeting our customers’ expectations to restore power as quickly as possible during this ice storm,” she told 23 News.

Outages occur during an ice storm because of ice forming on power lines and surrounding trees. The ice can cause these power lines to snap and tree branches to fall. Dempsey says that COMED monitors their power lines year-round to decrease the chance of heavy power outages across the region. However, with the amount of ice forming in the region, outages are still going to occur.

If you do have a power outage, here’s how to contact ComED or Rock Energy Cooperative.

For ComED:

  • Text “OUT” TO 26633
  • Report on ComEd’s website at www.comed.com
  • Call 1-800-EDISON1
  • Get in touch on the company’s social media accounts

For Rock Energy Cooperative:

  • Call 866-752-4550

