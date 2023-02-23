Churches offer hybrid worship model in post-COVID world

Online and in-person services are the “new normal.”
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Lenten season began Wednesday for several stateline churches, services continue to look like they did in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to local faith leaders, that is because they continue to offer online as well as in-person worship, as some congregants still worry about the virus, especially those who are vulnerable to serious illness.

“We provide a hybrid style of worship—virtual and in person,” said Providence Baptist Church Pastor William Martin.

Martin added that when he is not preaching on Sunday, his week still consists of virtual Bible studies and host of online campaigns to keep in touch with those who aren’t ready to return to the pews. He said while most people have come back, faith leaders should expect to spend more time in the virtual world moving forward, something he believes the church as a whole is starting to adopt as the “new normal.”

“The church is literally going to be two different campuses,” he said. “You’ll have your physical campus and your virtual space.”

Dan Hinz, lead pastor at Bethesda Church in Rockford, agrees but says he spends a considerable amount of time using technology to remind those at home how important in-person gatherings are to their spiritual and mental health.

“We see a lot of isolation and loneliness,” Hinz said. “And while we want people to be physically safe, we think community is really important.”

Hinz said 185 people attended Bethesda’s in-person service Sunday. Providence had an attendance of 110. Both pastors say their in-person numbers have been growing now that COVID-19 is no longer the threat it once was.

Rockford 15-year-old faces first-degree murder in 7th Avenue shooting
